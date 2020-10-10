 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruthie Colter -- Irmo
0 comments

Ruthie Colter -- Irmo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

IRMO -- Ruthie Colter, 84, of 205 Scanley Road, formerly of Orangeburg, died Oct. 9, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Carolyn Franklyn, 152 Scoville St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News