Ruthie Colter -- Irmo

IRMO -- Ruthie Colter, 84, of 205 Scanley Road, formerly of Orangeburg, died Oct. 9, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Carolyn Franklyn, 152 Scoville St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.