Ruthella Williamson Miller -- Olar
Ruthella Williamson Miller -- Olar

Ruthella Williamson Miller

OLAR -- Ruthella Williamson Miller, 80, of 36 Hazel Ave., passed Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

