Ruthelia Grant Green -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Ruthelia Grant Green, 69, of 201 Hawthorne St., and formerly of Bamberg, transitioned July 9, 2020, at MUSC.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call 803-747-0535 in an effort to minimize residential visitations.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

