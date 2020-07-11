Ruthelia Grant Green -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Ruthelia Grant Green, 69, of 201 Hawthorne St., and formerly of Bamberg, transitioned July 9, 2020, at MUSC.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call 803-747-0535 in an effort to minimize residential visitations.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruthelia Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.