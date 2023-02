BAMBERG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Rutha Mae Mack of Bamberg.

Funeral services for Mrs. Mack will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Capernaum Baptist Church in Denmark. Burial will take place at the Old Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9,at Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.