Rutha Mae Jackson -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Rutha Mae Jackson, 79, of 971 Jones Bridge Road, passed away July 5, 2021, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

