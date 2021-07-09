 Skip to main content
Rutha Mae Jackson -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Rutha Mae Jackson, 79, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery (Airport Cemetery), Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence at 971 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

