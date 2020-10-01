 Skip to main content
Rutha Mae Dickerson -- Olar
Rutha Mae Dickerson -- Olar

OLAR -- Rutha Mae Dickerson, 75, of 83 Hooks Road, Olar, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

