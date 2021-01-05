 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rutha Goodwin Koslow -- Norway
0 comments

Rutha Goodwin Koslow -- Norway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- Mrs. Rutha Goodwin Koslow, 82, of Norway, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving any visitors at this time due to COVID-19. You may contact her daughter, Ava Goodwin-Smith, at 803-807-3834, and her granddaughter, Clarissa Goodwin, at 803-960-9466.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News