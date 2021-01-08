Rutha Goodwin Koslow -- Norway

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mrs. Rutha Goodwin Koslow, 82, of Norway will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Capernaum Baptist Church's Old Cemetery in Denmark.

Mrs. Koslow passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors at this time due to COVID-19.

You may contact her daughter, Ava Goodwin – Smith, at (803) 807-3834 and her granddaughter, Clarissa Goodwin, at (803) 960-9466.

Friends may also call the funeral home.