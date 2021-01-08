Rutha Goodwin Koslow -- Norway

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mrs. Rutha Goodwin Koslow, 82, of Norway will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Capernaum Baptist Church's Old Cemetery in Denmark.
Mrs. Koslow passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family is not receiving visitors at this time due to COVID-19.
You may contact her daughter, Ava Goodwin – Smith, at (803) 807-3834 and her granddaughter, Clarissa Goodwin, at (803) 960-9466.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.