Ruth Williams -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Ruth Williams, 90, of 110 Oak St., Rowesville, died Aug. 29, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Rowesville.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com