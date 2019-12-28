ORANGEBURG -- Ruth Till Davis, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Mrs. Davis was the widow of the late LeBlond Cleckley Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Four Holes Baptist Church, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends an hour before the service beginning at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Mrs. Davis was born in Orangeburg to the late Jacob Boyce Till and Jessie Till Aimar. She was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church. As well as being a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she delighted in being a homemaker and gardener.
Survivors include five daughters, Freeda Davis Wood of Columbia, Annette Davis Macinnis of Charleston, Nancy Davis Evans (Glenn) of Hartsville, Sheryl Davis Andrews (Chris) of Columbia and Marla Davis Lauf (Tim) of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Linda Till Webber; three brothers, Lester Till, Morris Till (Nancy) and Jimmy Aimar (Joan); nine grandchildren, Chris Macinnis, Sarah Maxwell, Lane Buete, Amy Koonsman, Laurie Taylor, Emily McMaster, Matt Andrews, Olivia Lauf and Emma Kate Lauf; and 19 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Davis was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Till; a sister, Rose Till; two sisters -in-law, Edith Till and Ruby Till; and a son -in-law, William C . Wood.
Memorials may be made to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.