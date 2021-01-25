Ruth Smith Kennedy -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Ruth Smith Kennedy, 80, formerly of Branchville, died Jan. 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 26, 1940, a daughter of Louis and Lucille Farell Smith. She was a member of New Mount Zion Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Survivors include a daughter, a son, a sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Interment will follow at Shat Ran Cemetery, Cope Road, Branchville.
Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reevesbranch Road, Branchville, is in charge of arrangements.
