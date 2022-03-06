Ruth Owen Beverly -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ruth Owen Beverly, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away March 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Buster Monroe Beverly.

There are no services planned at this time.

Ruth was born in White Pigeon, Mchigan, a daughter of the late Russell Owen and the late Grace Thompson Owen. She retired from State Farm after working there for 30 years and enjoyed to bowl.

Survivors include her two sons, David Beverly (Teresa) of Orangeburg and Michael Beverly (Amanda) of Birmingham, Alabama; and three grandchildren, Brian Beverly, Mark Beverly and Allison Beverly.

She was predeceased by her husband and parents.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl 17., Chicago, IL 60601.

