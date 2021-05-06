Ruth Lee Smalls -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Graveside services for Ruth Lee Smalls of Denmark will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Bamberg County Memory Garden in Bamberg.

A walk-through visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the funeral home, 544 Locust Ave., Denmark.

Mrs. Smalls departed this life Friday, April 30, at her residence.

Friends may call the Smalls family at 162 Rice Ave., Denmark.

Lebby Funeral Home of Denmark is in charge of arrangements.