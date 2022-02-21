Ruth L. Mayes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth L. Mayes, 90, of 775 Dash St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Archie Fair is officiating.

Mrs. Mayes passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

