Ruth Kirsch Demorest -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Ruth Kirsch Demorest, 96, of Bamberg, passed away with her family present on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Graveside services for Mrs. Demorest will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Troy Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the graveside.

Mrs. Demorest was born Sept. 3, 1923, to the late Albin H. Kirsch and the late Marion Cauthern Kirsch. She was an LPN and nursing home administrator for a number of years.

Mrs. Demorest is survived by three sons, Coleman (Margaret) Davis, Ellis Clifton “Pat” (Sarahlynn) Davis and Winston (Pat) Davis; 10 grandchildren, Kim (Mike) Dacus, Gary (Pam) Davis, Sheryl (Jay) Bridges, Angie (Mike) Waters, Kelli (Scott) Brown, Paul (Angie) Davis and Patrick (Jessie) Davis, Elizabeth Lancaster, Theresa Lancaster and Tammy Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Faye Blake; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands, William Lancaster, Coleman Davis Sr. and Victor Demorest; and a son, Bill Lancaster.

Memorials may be made to Spring Branch Baptist Church, 833 Deacon Road, Bamberg, SC 29003.

Cooner Funeral Home, LLC (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.

