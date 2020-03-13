Ruth Kirsch Demorest -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Ruth Kirsch Demorest, 96, of Bamberg, passed away with her family present on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Graveside services for Mrs. Demorest will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Troy Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the graveside.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Demorest was born Sept. 3, 1923, to the late Albin H. Kirsch and the late Marion Cauthern Kirsch. She was an LPN and nursing home administrator for a number of years.
Mrs. Demorest is survived by three sons, Coleman (Margaret) Davis, Ellis Clifton “Pat” (Sarahlynn) Davis and Winston (Pat) Davis; 10 grandchildren, Kim (Mike) Dacus, Gary (Pam) Davis, Sheryl (Jay) Bridges, Angie (Mike) Waters, Kelli (Scott) Brown, Paul (Angie) Davis and Patrick (Jessie) Davis, Elizabeth Lancaster, Theresa Lancaster and Tammy Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Faye Blake; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands, William Lancaster, Coleman Davis Sr. and Victor Demorest; and a son, Bill Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to Spring Branch Baptist Church, 833 Deacon Road, Bamberg, SC 29003.
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
14836 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC 29003
3:00PM
14836 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC 29003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.