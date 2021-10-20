Ruth Jamison-Williams -- Columbia

COLUMBIA – Funeral services for Ruth Jamison-Williams, 50, of 401 Myles Ave., Columbia, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Jamison-Williams died Oct. 9 following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19. You may contact her husband, Joron Williams, at 803-707-1582 and her daughter, Rachel Jamison, at 704-835-8391.

