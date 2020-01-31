DORCHESTER -- Funeral services for Ruth James of 1520 East Main St., Dorchester, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Elem Baptist Church, Harleyville, with the Rev. Dr. McKinley Ravenell officiating. Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester.
Friends may call at the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Online condolences can be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.
