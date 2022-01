Ruth Hagan -- Lakeland, Fla.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ruth Hagan, 94, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hagan; a daughter, Allison Tierney; granddaughter, Lisa Stevenson Shaw; and a great-great-granddaughter, Maren Mae Black.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include her four children, daughters Sue Beck (Adolph) and Karen Bender, and sons Charles Hagan (Judi) and Quentin Hagan (Renee); 27 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Griffin Baptist Church, 3225 Kathleen Road, Lakeland, FL 33810, where Ruth has been a faithful member.

