Ruth H. Robinson -- Orangeburg

Her professional career spanned 30 years of teaching in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Allendale counties. A certified reading teacher, she retired in 1986 from Nix Elementary School after 23 years of service, her life having touched thousands of children.

Ruth loved words! She loved the challenge of a crossword puzzle and could spend hours just browsing the dictionary. She often called her daughter to share a new word she had discovered. While she penned a few poems in the late 1950s when she was placed on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Ruth began writing in earnest after taking a poetry course from Paul Allen at the College of Charleston. In 1996, she published “IMAGES: Mirrored from the Heart,” a poetry collection. Earlier, some of her poems were published in “Nostalgia,” a local publication; the local newspaper; several anthologies; the Festival of Roses Souvenir Program (1987); and “Miscellany” (1992), the literary journal of the College of Charleston.