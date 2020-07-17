Ruth Grant Green -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Deaconess Ruth Ella Grant Green, 69, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg, with Minister Edmond Smalls officiating.
Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In an effort to minimize visitation at the residence, friends may call 803-747-0535.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
