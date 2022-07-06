Ruth Garvey Horger -- Columbia

Ruth Garvey Horger, 71, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022, in her home in Columbia.

Ruth was born to the late Edward and Ruth Garvey and grew up in Westport, Connecticut, until the family moved to Rome, Italy her senior year of high school. Upon the insistence of her mother, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, she chose to attend college in the South at Converse College. It was there that she met her eventual husband of 49 years, Robert R. Horger (“Bob”), while socializing at Wofford College. After college, Bob and Ruth eventually settled in Orangeburg, where Bob practiced law in his family's law firm. Ruth lived most of her life in Orangeburg before moving to Columbia in more recent years.

She was fun and made friends easily and often. She was a great conversationalist and never met a stranger. Rather than talking about herself, she focused on others, inquiring about whatever she knew was important to whom she was speaking. She could charm anyone who crossed her path. Her unique ability to speak her mind without (often) offending was refreshing to others and she was never dull. She loved people and the riches in her life were the many friendships she developed.

Never one to spend too much time idle, Ruth always stayed busy. She acted as the ultimate chief executive officer of her household. No one was more organized or ran a tighter ship. Although she did not enjoy cooking all the time, she was known for her resourcefulness in procuring the best food for any occasion. Additionally, she was an avid exerciser all of her life and rarely missed a day. Passersby always commented on how fast she walked around the neighborhood. Both in exercise and in life generally, she loathed being forced to slow down.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her two granddaughters. She was blessed to see them often and she enjoyed every moment in their company. She excelled at planning trips and travelled extensively throughout her life. However, she was happiest on Hilton Head Island with her family and her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel nearby.

Ruth is survived by her husband Bob; daughter, Ruth Vanstory Horger (Tim) of Columbia, SC; son, Charlton Bowen Horger II (Susie) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Mims and Cate Horger; brother Patrick Garvey (Anne) of Hilton Head Island; sister Ann Olderman (Richard) of Bethesda, Maryland, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for Ruth at The Palmetto Club in Columbia, SC on Tuesday, July 12th at 5:00 p.m. for all friends and family. Ruth wanted this occasion to be an informal gathering in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to SCOA Cares at 166 Stoneridge Drive #100, Columbia, SC 29210 or a charity of one's choice. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Steven Minter of SC Oncology Associates, and his staff for their excellent care and compassion

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.