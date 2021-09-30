Ruth Frazier -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Frazier, 80, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct, 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Arthur Rose Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Frazier passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

