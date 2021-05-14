Ruth Ella ‘Rudi’ Brabham Williamson Miller -- P;ar

OLAR -- Funeral services for Ruth Ella “Rudi” Brabham Williamson Miller, 80, of 35 Hazel Ave., Olar, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Phillip Apostolic Faith Church of Deliverance Inc., Olar.
Burial will be in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Olar.
Mrs. Miller will be placed in the church one hour before the service.
Ruth Ella “Rudi” Brabham Williamson Miller was born Jan. 4, 1941. She entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 8, at her residence in Olar. She was the daughter of the late Grady Brabham and Carrie Dell (Goody) Williams Brabham.
Ruth leaves to mourn her memory, her loving husband, Joseph Miller; six children; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the funeral home.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
