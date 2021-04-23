Ruth Elizabeth Johnson -- Rock Hill

ROCK HILL -- Graveside funeral services for Ruth Elizabeth Johnson, 53, of 799 Patriots Parkway, Rock Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery Orangeburg. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Johnson died Monday, April 19.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.