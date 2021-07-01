Ruth Atkins Livingston -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Ruth Atkins Livingston, 73, of Cordova, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the memorial service.

Mrs. Ruth was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Florence. She was the daughter of the late Alton D. Atkins and the late Novis J. Atkins. She was the owner and operator of Head Lines Total Hair Care. Ruth was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her life. She will be forever missed. She was predeceased by a brother, Alton D. Atkins Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Grady “Jeryl” Livingston of Cordova; daughter, Julie Collins (Kent) of Lexington; sons, Wesley Livingston (Chelsi) of Forest Acres and Everette Livingston (Sumner) of Forest Acres; grandchildren, Adrienne Collins of Lexington, McKinley Livingston of Forest Acres, and Lawton Livingston of Forest Acres; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Greyson; brothers, E.B. Atkins of Swansea and Pearce Atkins (Debbie) of Gilbert; and a number of nieces and nephews.