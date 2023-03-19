Nov. 10, 1967 - March 9, 2023

COLUMBIA - Ruth Ann Kennemore died on March 9, 2023.

She was born in Orangeburg, SC, on November 10, 1967, and was the youngest of the three children of William (Bill) Kennemore and Miriam Judy Kennemore. Her childhood provided the foundation for many of her lifelong interests -- a love of people and experiences and the ability to embrace life joyfully. After graduating from Wade Hampton Academy in Orangeburg, Ruth attended Columbia College from 1986-1990, and earned a degree in Speech Correction. She continued her formal education at the University of South Carolina, earning a Master in Speech Pathology degree.

Her career included employment in Florence County Schools, Richland District 2, Sumter School District, Lexington School District 2, Richland District 1, and Team Therapy. Ruth was a member of the SC Speech and Hearing Association and the American Speech and Hearing Association. She also earned the distinction of being a Nationally Board Certified Teacher.

A devoted member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, Ruth was actively involved in many aspects of the church's ministries, including the Sanctuary Choir, the Believer's Sunday School Class, and the Mission Core Team. She was privileged to participate in mission trips to Mexico, El Salvador, Belize, and Zimbabwe.

Ruth is survived by her brothers, Michael Jerome Kennemore of Kennesaw, GA, and Mark (Martha) Kennemore of Orangeburg; nephews, William Kennemore (Heather), Joshua Miller (Danielle), Brandon Miller (Alicia), Brandon Darrow; niece, Ashley Sullivan (Chuck); four grand-nephews, Liam and Emmett Kennemore, Aiden Darrow and Thomas Miller; cousin, Nancy Garrick Turner (Larry).

A service of Death and Resurrection will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church. A private family burial will be held at 3:00 p.m., prior to the service. The family will receive guests following the service in the church parlor.

The family would like to express special appreciation to the SC Oncology Associates and especially Dr. Chaudhry Mushtaq for their compassionate care of Ruth during her battle with cancer.

They request that memorials be made to SCOA Cares Inc., 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC, 29210.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.