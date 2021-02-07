 Skip to main content
Ruth Ann Green -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Ruth Ann Green, 57, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Malissa Green is officiating.

Ms. Green was born Dec. 24, 1963, in Orangeburg.

She passed away Monday, Feb. 1, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

