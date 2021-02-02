Ruth Ann Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Ruth Ann Green, 57, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call her daughter, Ms. Tyara Green, at 803-662-2201.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.