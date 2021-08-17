Russell Lathen Browning -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Russell Lathen Browning, 62, of Elloree, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his residence.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

A graveside funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dustin Bates officiating.

Mr. Browning was born May 9, 1959, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Laurie Lee Browning and the late Nancy Braxton Browning. He was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Santee. Mr. Browning was a retired automobile mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Keefe Browning of the home; two daughters, Kerry Atkins (Kevin) of Gaston, and Cassie Browning of Elloree; three grandchildren, Ava Sightler, Kaden Atkins, and Kolton Atkins; two sisters, Darlene Bates (Mark) of St. Matthews, and Michelle McCormick (Tim) of Orangeburg.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.