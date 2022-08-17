Russell Joseph ‘Rusty’ Neill -- San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Russell Joseph "Rusty" Neill, 49, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Rusty was born in Orangeburg and was a son of William "Bill" and Nicky Coleman Neill. He was a graduate of Camden High. Rusty lived in Beaufort before moving to San Antonio, where he pursued his career as an electrician. Rusty cared and loved his animals and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Rusty is survived by his brothers Ryan and Rhoads Neill; nephew Coleman Neill and niece the late Caitlyn Cooler.