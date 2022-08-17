Russell Joseph ‘Rusty’ Neill -- San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Russell Joseph "Rusty" Neill, 49, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Rusty was born in Orangeburg and was a son of William "Bill" and Nicky Coleman Neill. He was a graduate of Camden High. Rusty lived in Beaufort before moving to San Antonio, where he pursued his career as an electrician. Rusty cared and loved his animals and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Rusty is survived by his brothers Ryan and Rhoads Neill; nephew Coleman Neill and niece the late Caitlyn Cooler.
A memorial service for Rusty will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel, One Copeland Drive, Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA organization.
In keeping with the free spirit of Rusty, those attending the memorial service are asked to dress causal. Please share your thoughts and stories about Rusty by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the Neill family with arrangements.