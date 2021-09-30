Russell Hightower -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Russell Hightower, 48, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held only at the cemetery prior to the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.