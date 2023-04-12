A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the memorial service.

Russell was born on January 18, 1955, in Monroe, NC. He was the son of the late Freddie S. Davis and the late Virginia Rayfield Davis. He was employed for many years with Federal Mogul. Russell was an avid Nascar fan. He also enjoyed watching USC Gamecock football and baseball. He was a man of few words that just enjoyed being at home with his family.