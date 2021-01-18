Russell Frank Goode Jr. -- Bogalusa, La.

Psalm 73:26, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
BOGALUSA, La. -- Russell Frank Goode Jr., 88, a resident of Bogalusa, died on Jan. 14, 2021, at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, from complications due to COVID-19.
Russell “Russ” was born May 15, 1932, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Russell Frank Goode Sr. and the late Mattie Mae Somers Goode. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bogalusa for 36 years. He served in various capacities in the church, including a Deacon.
Russ served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 and was stationed in Korea for a portion of his tenure. He graduated in 1959 from Florida State University with a business degree and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity.
Russ began his 33-year career with the J.C. Penney Company, in Deland, Florida, in 1959, where he met and married his wife of 51 years, the late Betty Crenshaw Goode. Promotions moved Russ and his family to Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Louisiana. While employed, he was a member of Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, and United Way.
Russ, along with several other Bogalusa residents, was instrumental in starting the Christmas in the Park in Bogalusa.
He is survived by, two daughters, Denise G. Holley and husband Ira, Lori G. Colley and husband Bill; and one son, Russell F. Goode III and wife Michelle; five grandchildren, Beth Orman and husband Chris, Lauren Davies and husband Chris, Blake Colley and wife Ashley, Drew Colley, and Elise Goode; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Taylor Colley, Luke and Timothy Davies, Burke and Forrest Orman; two sisters, Lois Romano and Jeanie Christopher and husband Jerry, as well as a number of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Hughey Lene Guht.
He is predeceased by grandson, Blaine Colley.
The family wishes to thank Our Lady of the Angels Hospital staff for their care and compassion shown to Russ and the family members.
The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Bogalusa, 541 Avenue F - Bogalusa, LA 70427, Nellie Byers Training Center, 640 Avenue V, Bogalusa, LA 70427, or a charity of one's choice.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Oakdale Cemetery in Deland, Florida, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home.
You may view and sign the online register book at pooleritchiefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.