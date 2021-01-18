Russell Frank Goode Jr. -- Bogalusa, La.

Psalm 73:26, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

BOGALUSA, La. -- Russell Frank Goode Jr., 88, a resident of Bogalusa, died on Jan. 14, 2021, at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, from complications due to COVID-19.

Russell “Russ” was born May 15, 1932, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Russell Frank Goode Sr. and the late Mattie Mae Somers Goode. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bogalusa for 36 years. He served in various capacities in the church, including a Deacon.

Russ served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 and was stationed in Korea for a portion of his tenure. He graduated in 1959 from Florida State University with a business degree and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity.

Russ began his 33-year career with the J.C. Penney Company, in Deland, Florida, in 1959, where he met and married his wife of 51 years, the late Betty Crenshaw Goode. Promotions moved Russ and his family to Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Louisiana. While employed, he was a member of Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, and United Way.

Russ, along with several other Bogalusa residents, was instrumental in starting the Christmas in the Park in Bogalusa.