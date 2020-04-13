Russell Fields Sr. -- Orangeburg
Russell Fields Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Russell Fields Sr., 94, of 1911 Atlantic Ave., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Summerville Community of Hospice.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Georgia Mae Fields, 1911 Atlantic Ave. She can be reached at 803-531-4914 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all restrictions of COVID- 19.

