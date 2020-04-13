Russell Fields Sr. -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Russell Fields Sr., 94, of 1911 Atlantic Ave., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Summerville Community of Hospice.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Georgia Mae Fields, 1911 Atlantic Ave. She can be reached at 803-531-4914 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all restrictions of COVID- 19.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Fields, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.