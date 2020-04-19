Russell Fields Sr. -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Russell Fields, 94, of 1911 Atlantic Ave., Orangeburg. Pastor Michael Miller is officiating.

Mr. Fields passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Summerville Community Hospice House, Summerville.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 19, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

