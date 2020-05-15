Rush Delos 'Sonny' Button -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Rush Delos Button "Sonny", 76, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020.

Sonny will be laid to rest at St. Matthews Lutheran Church Cemetery, located at 1628 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend the graveside service, but a celebration of life service will be held at Bethel Church at a later date.

Sonny was born in Wellsville, New York, and was a graduate of Cameron High School. He is the son of the late Claude Delos Button and Annie Gloria Rush Button.

He was a faithful servant of the most high God of Israel and his son Jesus (Yeshua) the Messiah. Sonny savored life from the rivers to the mountain streams and the seaside. Lover of nature and never a spectator, but always a participant.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lynn Joy Button; daughter, Amanda (Darin) Bray, and their children, Raven and Miranda and one grandchild, Athens; daughter, Laura Button Lloyd; son, Hans (Jennifer) Button and their children, Connor and Emily; daughter, Rachelle Hagwood, and her children, Hollacyn, Jacob and Hayden and grandchildren, Joy and Ascher; daughter, Robin (Weston) Blackwood, and their son Sam; daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Hogan and their son Brooks; sisters, Mary Ida (Stan) Oster, Millie Betsill and brother, Bud (Marilyn) Severance.