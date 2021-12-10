 Skip to main content
Rufus William Gates -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS — Funeral services for Mr. Rufus William Gates, of 36 Celebrity Lane, will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Carson’s Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Burial will be held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lone Star.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec.10, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call the residence and the funeral home.

Masks must be worn at these services.

