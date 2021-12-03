 Skip to main content
Rufus William Gates -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Rufus William Gates, 75, of 36 Celebrity Court, St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at TRMC in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call at 268 Harvey Lane in Orangeburg or Carson's Funeral Home. Please be advised to wear masks upon visiting.

