DENMARK -- Mr. Rufus Lee Lindsey Jr. of 2503 Church St., Denmark, received his call from labor to reward on Feb. 22, 2023, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Martha Lindsey, 146 Baxter Circle, Neeses.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.Jacksonsmemorial chapel.net.