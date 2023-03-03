Rufus Lee Canteen

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Rufus Lee Canteen, Jr., 66, of St. Matthews, SC, will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Canteen passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

