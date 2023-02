ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Rufus Lee Canteen, Jr., 66, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com