Rudolph Toomer -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Rudolph Toomer, 69, of Denmark, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.