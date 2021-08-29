 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudolph Toomer -- Denmark
0 comments

Rudolph Toomer -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mr. Rudolph Toomer, 69, of Denmark, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed, and masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News