Rudolph R. Glover Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Rudolph R. Glover Sr., 89, of 245 Golson Drive, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Barbara Cox Glover, 245 Golson Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

