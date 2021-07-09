Rudolph R. Glover Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Rudolph R. Glover Sr., 89, of 245 Golson Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry McCutcheon is officiating.

Mr. Glover passed away Saturday, July 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Barbara Cox Glover, 245 Golson Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

