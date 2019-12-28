ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Mr. Rudolph Primus, of St. George, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. General Britt officiating.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.
