ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Mr. Rudolph Primus, of St. George, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. General Britt officiating.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

