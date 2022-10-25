NEESES -- Rudolph “Levare” Hoover Jr., 91, of Neeses, passed away on Monday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Neeses Cemetery, Neeses, with the Rev. Darrell Boyleston officiating.

Mr. Hoover was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Rudolph Hoover Sr. and the late Mary Ellen Gleaton. He served 28 years in the Army, during which time he received three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, served two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Korea, a Paratrooper, served in the 82nd Airborne Division and also served as a drill sergeant. Mr. Hoover retired as a Millwright from SRS Dupont.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy H. Inabinet (Timothy S. Key); a son, Gordon Keith Hoover; grandchildren, Julia Inabinet, Phillip Inabinet, Jessica Hoover and Robyn Hoover; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Jewel Cobb; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Hoover was predeceased by his wife, Sue Miller Hoover; two sons, Tommy Levare Hoover, Terry Allen Hoover; and a sister, Emmaline Barr.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North.

