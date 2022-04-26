Rudolph H. "Rudy" Kizer Jr. -- Aiken

Rudy was born in Summerville, but moved to Orangeburg at an early age. He attended the city schools of Orangeburg for grades 1 thru 12. He was a graduate of Clemson University with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Ceramic Engineering. He was a member of the ROTC and active in the Numeral Society Fraternity. After Clemson, Rudy served on active duty for two years with the Army. Lieutenant Kizer spent the major portion of his service stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds as part of the Test & Evaluation component. At the completion of his military service, he joined Owens Corning in the Aiken Plant as a process engineer, furnace engineer, Forming Factory Superintendent, and Operations Manager. From Aiken, he transferred to Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, as Plant Manager. His next assignment was as Manufacturing Manager for the Trumbull Division in Summit, Illinois. He relocated to Toledo, Ohio, as Vice-President of Manufacturing for the Roofing Division.