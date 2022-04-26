Rudolph H. "Rudy" Kizer Jr. -- Aiken

AIKEN -- Mr. Rudolph H. "Rudy" Kizer Jr., 80, son of the late Rudy H. Kizer and the late Dora Lena Dunlap Kizer passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Keenan Ezzell Kizer; son, Rudy Kizer III of Kokomo, Indiana; daughter, Shannon Cobb (Tripp), Easley; grandsons, George Cobb IV and Mack Cobb and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rudy was born in Summerville, but moved to Orangeburg at an early age. He attended the city schools of Orangeburg for grades 1 thru 12. He was a graduate of Clemson University with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Ceramic Engineering. He was a member of the ROTC and active in the Numeral Society Fraternity. After Clemson, Rudy served on active duty for two years with the Army. Lieutenant Kizer spent the major portion of his service stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds as part of the Test & Evaluation component. At the completion of his military service, he joined Owens Corning in the Aiken Plant as a process engineer, furnace engineer, Forming Factory Superintendent, and Operations Manager. From Aiken, he transferred to Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, as Plant Manager. His next assignment was as Manufacturing Manager for the Trumbull Division in Summit, Illinois. He relocated to Toledo, Ohio, as Vice-President of Manufacturing for the Roofing Division.
Rudy and Keenan returned to Aiken in his retirement. Rudy and Keenan were active golfers and Palmetto Golf Club. In addition to his Palmetto golf, Rudy participated in a number of senior golf groups. He also was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken with the Rev. Dr. Tim McClendon and the Rev. Butch Blackwell officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in Ward Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. NW, Aiken, SC 29801; American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or to an individual charity of choice. Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc., 715 E. Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC 29803