 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruby Pou -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Ruby Pou, 69, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of her son, Mr. Dwayne Whetstone, 1135 Goff Ave., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: H-K-T Coach Jermaine Derricott talks about team, season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News