Ruby Pou -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Ruby Pou, 69, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of her son, Mr. Dwayne Whetstone, 1135 Goff Ave., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

