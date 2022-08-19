Ruby Pou -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Ruby Pou, 69, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Pou passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of her son, Mr. Dwayne Whetstone, 1135 Goff Ave., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

